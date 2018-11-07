Knights advance to State Tournament for second straight year with 46-0 win
November 7, 2018
Freshman Jonah Christensen stretches out for a score during Thursday’s win over Ogilvie at SMSU.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The football Knights scored early and often in their section final game with the Ogilvie Lions last Thursday at SMSU under ideal weather conditions. Maybe the Lions and their fans didn’t think the conditions were that great. The win by the Knights moved them to the state football tournament, which will start in New Ulm this Friday.
The Knights received the opening kickoff and after three runs by Jon Lucero for a first down, the Knight coaches didn’t think the Knights were scoring fast enough…
