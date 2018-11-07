RTR Yearbook staff focuses on photography



Yearbook staff member Gavin Nielsen lines up a photo Halloween morning of students Katana Schmidt and Cari Baune.

By Mark Wilmes

By Mark Wilmes

Students on RTR teacher Robyn Lampert’s yearbook staff have been taking a special interest in photog­raphy this school year. The students have been cover­ing sporting events and other activities. On Hal­loween morning, two of those staff members, Julia Nilles and Gavin Nielsen, joined Ms. Lampert in set­ting up a photo booth in the school hallway before school to take pictures of students decked out in costumes for the day. Nilles said they spent some time in the days leading up to last Wednesday finding the right settings on the camera.

