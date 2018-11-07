RTR Yearbook staff focuses on photography
Yearbook staff member Gavin Nielsen lines up a photo Halloween morning of students Katana Schmidt and Cari Baune.
By Mark Wilmes
Students on RTR teacher Robyn Lampert’s yearbook staff have been taking a special interest in photography this school year. The students have been covering sporting events and other activities. On Halloween morning, two of those staff members, Julia Nilles and Gavin Nielsen, joined Ms. Lampert in setting up a photo booth in the school hallway before school to take pictures of students decked out in costumes for the day. Nilles said they spent some time in the days leading up to last Wednesday finding the right settings on the camera.
