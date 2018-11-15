“Enchanted Bookshop” opens this Saturday at Lake Benton Opera House



The Lake Benton Opera House production of “The Enchanted Bookshop” will be presented Saturday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Pictured from left are Charlie Thooft (seated) Dilyn Werkman, Sophie Peterson, Jack Rybinski, Lydia Erb, Adalia Matzner and Issy Bakker. The show is under the direction of Crystal Enga of Marshall.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Bookworms around the world wish their favorite storybook characters could come to life. What if they could? A couple of jewel thieves find out in this year’s Lake Benton Opera House Children’s Theater production, “The Enchanted Bookshop.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.