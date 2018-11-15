Lincoln County board approves several resolutions



The County Commissioners met for their regular meeting last Tuesday, Nov. 6. Pictured are Mic VanDeVere (District 2), Corey Sik (District 1), and Rick Hamer (District 3).

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lincoln County Commissioners met Nov. 6 for their regular meeting. All commissioners were present for the meeting.

Vince Robinson, repre­senting Lincoln County HRA, was on hand to re­quest that the county sup­port the HRA in their ef­fort to provide small cities grants to rental property owners in Tyler and Lake Benton. The Small Cities Development Program would provide zero per­cent loans to rental prop­erty owners to address health and safety needs, energy efficiency and ac­cessibility improvements…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.