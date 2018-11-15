Merle Hansen
November 15, 2018
Nov. 19, 1933 – Nov. 1, 2018
Merle Hansen, age 84 of Tyler, passed away Sunday, Nov. 11 at Avera Tyler Hospital.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 15, 5-8 p.m. with a Prayer Service and Sharing of Memories at 6:30 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Chapel in Tyler. Funeral service will be Friday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church in Tyler. Interment will be in Danebod Lutheran Cemetery in Tyler.
To view Merle's life history and sign an online registry, please visit www. hartquistfuneral.com.