Paradise lost



Kyle and Lynn Johnson and children Sophie and Cameron on the front steps of their home earlier this year.

By Mark Wilmes

Fire in northern California have swallowed the town of Paradise, leaving very little in its wake. The town of 27,000 has seen over three dozen deaths and many more miss­ing. One family with a connec­tion to Minnesota managed to escape. Tyler native Lynn (Ken­neke) Johnson and her hus­band, Kyle, escaped the devas­tation with their two children, Cameron and Sophie. Lynn’s fa­ther, Pastor Wayde Kenneke of Tyler, said the family was able to evacuate on the morning of Nov. 8.

“They are safe,” Kenneke said. “They are in Roseville, a town 75 miles south of Paradise.”

The remains of Kyle and Lynn Johnson’s Paradise, California home.