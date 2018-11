Members of the RTR Facilities Task Force held three public informational meetings over the past week to give area residents the process behind arriving at a recommendation to the school board. Pictured at Monday’s meeting in Russell are, clockwise from top left, Alan Matzner, Tanya Thomsen, Darrell Erb and Jodi Schreurs. The Task Force will be making a recommendation to the school board Wednesday evening.

Filed under Community, School