Veterans Day programs



Members of the Ruthton American Legion salute as Todd Peterson, right, plays the keyboard and leads the singing of “The Star Spangled Banner” Friday morning at RTR Elementary School’s Veterans Day program in Ruthton. Helen Schulte was this year’s guest speaker.



Veteran Jeff Reisdofer spoke at the RTR middle and high schools on Friday, and at the Veterans Day Supper on Sunday at the Legion Hall.



The RTR High School Choir performed “In Flanders Field.”

For more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.