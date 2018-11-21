Greathouse new pastor for Winds of the Prairie ministries



Pastor Jeff Greathouse, new to Winds of the Prairie Ministries (Bethany Lutheran Church of Arco and Bethany-Elim Lutheran Church of Ivanhoe).

Winds of the Prairie Min­istries (Bethany Lutheran Church, Arco and Betha­ny-Elim Lutheran Church, Ivanhoe) is proud to an­nounce we have received a settled pastor, Pastor Jeff Greathouse started with us on Nov. 1.

Pastor Jeff grew up in New Cumberland, West Virginia; he went to New Cumberland Elementary and Jr. High School (K-9), then Oak Glen High School, which was made up of three junior high schools. He graduated there in 1990…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.