Lady Knights have high hopes for successful season

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR basketball sea­son for the girls looks quite promising as Head Coach Steve Krause and able as­sistant Kent Mikkelsen greeted 23 girls out for the sport last Monday. Three seniors, four juniors, eight sophomores and eight freshmen will try to make the season a successful one.

The coaches will try to replace eight graduat­ing seniors from last year. Those who graduated were Mia Christensen, Chloe Hess, Tina Harold­son, Makenzie Buchert, Morgan Johnson, Jackie Dressen, Johannah Nielsen and Catherine Vogt.

