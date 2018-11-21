Lady Knights have high hopes for successful season
November 21, 2018
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR basketball season for the girls looks quite promising as Head Coach Steve Krause and able assistant Kent Mikkelsen greeted 23 girls out for the sport last Monday. Three seniors, four juniors, eight sophomores and eight freshmen will try to make the season a successful one.
The coaches will try to replace eight graduating seniors from last year. Those who graduated were Mia Christensen, Chloe Hess, Tina Haroldson, Makenzie Buchert, Morgan Johnson, Jackie Dressen, Johannah Nielsen and Catherine Vogt.
