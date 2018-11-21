New owner at Johnson’s Flower Box in Tyler



Hilary Thooft, new owner of Johnson’s Flower Box in Tyler.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



A long-time downtown fixture in Tyler has changed hands this month. Johnson’s Flower Box was originally opened in the mid-80s by Jane and Les Johnson, but was recently sold to daughter Hilary Thooft. Thooft took over on Nov. 1 and has hit the ground running with the holidays fast approaching…

