Pool fundraiser held Sunday



From left—Carter Hansen, Rylie Hess, Cade Jorgensen and Cooper Hansen helped out at Sunday’s Dad’s Belgian Waffles fundraiser for the Tyler Pool.

By Mark Wilmes

The Tyler American Legion Hall was the site of a fundraiser featuring Dad’s Belgian Waffles on Sunday. A big turnout helped local volunteers raise a grand total of $4,700 from the event.

Pool Manager Neil Witte said the donations will go to make improvements to the local municipal pool.

