RTR board approves moving forward



The RTR School Board voted 6-1 to proceed with a new facility at last week’s regular monthly meeting. Pictured from left— board members John Bloom and Peggy Dunblazier, Chair Jeff Hansen, Superintendent David Marlette, board members Tony Dybdahl, Craig Hess, Jeff Chandler and Tami Nelson.

By Mark Wilmes

The RTR School Board voted last Wednesday evening to move forward with the recommendation of the RTR Facilities Task Force to proceed with the steps needed to build a new PreK-12 facility in Tyler. Task force members Alan Matzner, Darrell Erb, Tanya Thomsen and Jodi Schreurs each reviewed much of the information that has been shared at recent community meetings leading up to last week’s vote. The task force has spent the last few months disseminating data from community input and surveys, cost estimates, condition of buildings and many other sources to debate the path forward, considering options for remodeling, new construction, or a combination of both as well as location. In a printed statement, the task force conveyed that “the task force found that this school district requires quality public educational facilities to succeed and grow.

