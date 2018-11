By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The second annual Small Town Saturday arrives this weekend in Tyler. The event replaced Browser Night in 2017 and will feature a host of activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Many of the downtown businesses will be open with specials, goodies and refreshments (see the ads in this week’s paper).

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.