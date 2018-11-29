Basketball season arrives



A home basketball doubleheader is scheduled for Saturday at RTR High School. The girls game is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. with the boys tipping off at 1 p.m. Pictured is the 2018-19 girls team. From left to right in front are Shawna Thomsen, Jonni Biren, Skylar Borresen, Kalleigh Carr, Maddison Wendland and Brooke Thomsen; in back are Head Coach Steve Krause, Madison Muenchow, McKinley Schreurs, Ashley Owen, Haley Muenchow, Allie Christianson, Rylie Hess and Asstistant Coach Kent Mikkelsen.

