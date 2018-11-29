Cooper Hansen named Player of the Year, Carter Hansen also on first team



The passing tandem of quarterback Cooper Hansen (15) and Carter Hansen (27) earn both players All Area status from the Marshall Independent.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports



The Marshall Independent has listed its 2018 football awards for the 11 teams in the area. There were 11 players on the first team, second team and the honorable mention squad.

Cooper Hansen of the RTR Knights was named the Independent Player of the Year by the Marshall paper. On the football leaderboard, Cooper was number one in passing yards with 2,722, and number one in passing TDs with 35. He also led the Knights in tackles for the year with 117. This total was fourth on the leaderboard.

