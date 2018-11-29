Fair board reports on the 2018 fair at county meeting
November 29, 2018
The Lincoln County Highway Department will purchase a new John Deere Gator. Engineer’s Assistant Dustin Hauschild and County Engineer Joe Wilson reported that the old UTV was sold for just over $5,000.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lincoln County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 20. All commissioners were present for the meeting.
The new Veterans Services Officer (VSO), John Hovland, introduced himself at the meeting. Hovland said he is from Lake Benton and that the VSO position is a second job for him.
