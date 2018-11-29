New name for local hardware store



Workers from Tyler Electric were busy last week changing signs on the front of the hardware store to Hardware Hank signs.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

After nearly seven de­cades, a downtown fix­ture in Tyler has changed names. The former Thom­sen Hardware is now known as Tyler Hardware. The change was made by owners Bob and Brenda Sichmeller, in conjunction with a brand switch from Trustworthy Hardware to Hardware Hank.

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.