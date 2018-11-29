New name for local hardware store
November 29, 2018
Workers from Tyler Electric were busy last week changing signs on the front of the hardware store to Hardware Hank signs.
By Mark Wilmes
After nearly seven decades, a downtown fixture in Tyler has changed names. The former Thomsen Hardware is now known as Tyler Hardware. The change was made by owners Bob and Brenda Sichmeller, in conjunction with a brand switch from Trustworthy Hardware to Hardware Hank.
