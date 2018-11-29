RTR boys have high hopes for another successful season
November 29, 2018
The defending state champion RTR Knights will kick off their home schedule on Saturday against Adrian.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
Last year the RTR boys had an unbelievable season in basketball. Besides winning the State Championship in Class 1A, they had the best record of any Minnesota high school team in the state with their 33-1 mark.
This year the Knights hope to be in every game they play. Head Coach Kern and his able-bodied assistants, coaches Gravely and Wabeke, have about 30 players out for the sport this coming season.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.