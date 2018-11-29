RTR School Board hires firms for project

By Mark Wilmes

The RTR School Board held two special meetings last week, in the next step of the new facilities project. The board interviewed four possible architects and two construction managers. Marlette said the board had plenty of good choices.

“They were outstanding,” Marlette said. “Any of the six firms would have done a great job for our school district. The board voted unanimously to approve the hiring of CO-OP Architecture of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and R.A. Morton Construction Management of St. Cloud to lead our team moving forward toward the construction of our new PreK-12 facility in Tyler.”

