DAC donation has local connections



Hope DAC in Tyler recently received a donation to purchase a new handicap accessible van. Pictured is DAC Executive Director Cathy Nelson receiving the check from donor Gary Nielsen (right). Also pictured is Gary’s nephew Mark Nielsen from the DAC.

By Mark Wilmes

Hope DAC in Tyler was the recent recipient of a new van. Gary Nielsen, whose nephew Mark at­tends Hope DAC, saw a need for better transpor­tation options for Mark and the other people at Hope DAC and came for­ward with the donation.

