DAC donation has local connections
December 6, 2018
Hope DAC in Tyler recently received a donation to purchase a new handicap accessible van. Pictured is DAC Executive Director Cathy Nelson receiving the check from donor Gary Nielsen (right). Also pictured is Gary’s nephew Mark Nielsen from the DAC.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
Hope DAC in Tyler was the recent recipient of a new van. Gary Nielsen, whose nephew Mark attends Hope DAC, saw a need for better transportation options for Mark and the other people at Hope DAC and came forward with the donation.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |