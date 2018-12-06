Knights football awards banquet held



RTR Knights Head Football Coach Josh Fredrickson talked about each of his senior players at Sunday evening’s awards banquet. Not pictured is Jack Kerr.

By Mark Wilmes

The RTR football awards banquet was held on Sun­day evening in the high school cafeteria. Head Coach Josh Fredrickson greeted the crowd and called the senior players up to talk about their careers. Each senior also had to talk about their individual experiences during their high school careers. Before presenting awards, Coach Fredrickson announced that two players had bro­ken records for the school. Cooper Hansen became the all-time leading passer, eclipsing Todd Bouman. Cooper threw for 4,973 yards and 62 touchdowns. Carter Hansen became the all-time leading receiver, with 114 catches for 1,823 yards and 26 touchdowns.

