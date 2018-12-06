Lady Knights drop first conference game of year to Lakers, 62 to 54
December 6, 2018
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR girls traveled to Cottonwood last Thursday to open the Camden Conference schedule of 2018- 19. Even though the RTR girls led the contest most of the way, the home team Lakers had the last run of the game to win the game 62-54.
Both teams were quite cold early from the field and were committing the usual turnovers for the first game. The Knights used three points from Jonni Biren and a bucket from Brooke Thomsen to open a six-point lead as the score was 9-3. However, the Lakers would then score nine straight points to grab a lead of three points when the score was now 9-12…
