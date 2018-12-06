Muenchow and Schreurs named to Independent volleyball squads
December 6, 2018
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The Marshall Independent has released its 2018 volleyball teams. There were six members on the first, second and honorable mention squads. There were nine teams in the area that had players listed on these three different teams.
Haley Muenchow, a sophomore for the Lady Knights, was named to the Second Team…
McKinley Schreurs, also a sophomore for the Lady Knights, was named to the Honorable Mention list for her work with the volleyball team this past year…
