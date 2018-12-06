Muenchow and Schreurs named to Independent volleyball squads

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Marshall Indepen­dent has released its 2018 volleyball teams. There were six members on the first, second and honorable mention squads. There were nine teams in the area that had players listed on these three differ­ent teams.

Haley Muenchow, a sophomore for the Lady Knights, was named to the Second Team…

McKinley Schreurs, also a sophomore for the Lady Knights, was named to the Honor­able Mention list for her work with the vol­leyball team this past year…

