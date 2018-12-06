Winter Concert held Monday



Opening the RTR Middle School Winter Concert in Russell on Dec. 3 was a small group performance of “The First Noel,” featuring trumpet players (from left) Adalia Matzner, Andrew Harper, Josh Kraft and Brianna Pattison of the sixth grade band.

RTR Middle School held their Winter Concert on Monday, Dec. 3 in Rus­sell, with a large crowd in attendance. The concert opened with an instrumen­tal performance of “The First Noel” by members of the sixth grade band. That band then played “Winter Bells” and “Jingle Bones.”

RTR Middle School’s seventh-eighth grade choir performed a variety of music, closing out the concert with “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” Director Lorilee Malecha invited the audience to sing along to the chorus.