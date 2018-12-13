Danebod showcases new facility



Visitors gathered in the commons area of the new building on the Danebod Campus Saturday afternoon.

By Mark Wilmes

Area residents were given an opportunity to tour the new building on the Danebod Campus in Tyler on Saturday as part of the church’s Sharing Christmas Traditions event. The yet-unnamed building was constructed over the past few months through donations from annual Danebod Family Camp participants and local members of the congregation. Seven months after the groundbreaking, the facility is getting close to completion.

The building, which sits directly across the street to the south of the Danebod Folk School, includes six fully handicap-accessible bedrooms, each with its own bathroom as well as a new office for the pastor and a meeting/commons room with a kitchenette.

