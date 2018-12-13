Knights roll over Lakers 80-45 in home opener
December 13, 2018
Carter Hansen puts up a shot in the lane in last week’s hope opener against Lakeview.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR boys started their Camden Conference schedule at home last Friday against the Lakeview Lakers. A very nice group from both schools made plenty of noise.
The Knights were the team that made the most noise on the floor. They would score 45 points the first half as they held a 21-point advantage at the break with the score being 45-24…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.