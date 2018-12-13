Lundberg, Paluch retire from County after decades of service



Loretta Lundberg and Sue Paluch were honored for their service to Lincoln County on Friday, Dec. 7.

By Shelly Finzen

Lincoln County will lose two dedicated employees in January. Loretta Lundberg and Sue Paluch are both retiring from their positions in the county, effective Jan. 7, 2019. A retirement party was held at the courthouse in Ivanhoe last Friday, Dec. 7.

Lundberg has served Lincoln County for more than 50 years. She began working at the courthouse at the age of 18 years. “They had to have a babysitter for me,” she said with a smile, “No one under the age of 21 could sign any official documents and I was only 18.”…

