Rescheduled Opera House Christmas Show set for Saturday

The Lake Benton Opera House board of directors has added a presentation of its annual Christmas Show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15. The original shows on Dec. 1 were hampered by the late fall snowstorm that dumped several inches of snow on the area. The afternoon show went on as planned but the evening show had to be cancelled. Director Mark Wilmes of Tyler said it was the first time in 22 years that the weather had cancelled the show.

“We were probably long overdue for some weather issues,” he said. “We had several requests from area residents as well as performers to see if we could schedule another show. With the ominous forecast we only had about 50 in attendance for the Dec. 1 show and had to cancel in the evening.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.