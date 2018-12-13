RTR girls record first win with 46-38 victory over Lancers



Brooke Thomsen goes in for a layup during last week’s win over Canby.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Lady Knights won their first Camden Confer­ence game of the year with a 46-38 victory at home against the Canby Lancers last Tuesday. It was also the first win of the year for the Lady Knights.

The game had a slow of­fensive pace to start as only four points were scored by each team during the first six minutes of play…

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.