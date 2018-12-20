Knights beat the Canby Lancers on the road 67-32

By Jim Kopel

The RTR boys recorded their third straight win of the season and second conference victory as they would beat the Canby Lancers last Tuesday in Canby.

Jack Kerr got the scoring going early as he would score seven of the first 16 points for the team as they would lead after a quarter of play by a score of 16-6. Two baskets each by the Hansen twins plus a bucket from Tucker Baune made the score 26-6. The Lancers would then have their biggest scoring run of the game as they would score nine straight points to make the score 26-15.

