Knights fall to Rebels 52-45 in non-conference action

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

A large crowd was on hand in Tyler last Friday as both the RTR Knights and the MCC Rebels were sporting a perfect 4-0 re­cord going into the battle. In the end, the Rebels ended the Knight’s perfect mark and will play their next game still unbeaten on the 2018-19 season.

The game started with the Rebels scoring the first five points before the Knights tied the game at six as the Hansen twins would each hit a basket. The Rebels then scored the next 15 of 17 points to grab a lead of 13 points with the score being 21-8 for the visiting Rebels…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.