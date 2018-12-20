Let’s get out and play in the snow!
December 20, 2018
Micah and Addison Garbe of Russell.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
It’s cold outside! While that’s true, the cold doesn’t mean that kids have to stay indoors all winter. Here are some ways to get your kids outside and the reasons why they should be there.
Business Insider’s website says there is scientific evidence showing that playing outside provides significant benefits to children. In fact, “the first long-term study on how screen time affects children’s brains suggests more than two hours a day could do damage,” their website says.
For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |