RTR board hears audit report



RTR Superintendent David Marlette (left) and Chair Jeff Hansen.

Superintendent sounds off about misinformation

By Mark Wilmes

Business Manager Lisa Rademacher was on hand to present the Truth In Taxation hearing at the December meet­ing of the RTR School Board on Dec. 12 in Ruthton. She reported actual revenues of $7,132,031 for 2017-18 and a proposed bud­get for 2018-19 of $7,349,687. Actual expenditures for 2017- 18 were $7,557,872 with a pro­posed budget of $7,611,231 for 2018-19.

Rademacher went on to ex­plain breakdowns of different funds and where the money is being spent. She told the group the final 2018 payable 2019 levy will be $618,925.84. The board voted to approve the final levy. Board member Troy Chandler was not present at the meeting.

RTR Student Council members Jake Johnson (left) and Cooper Hansen updated board members on happenings at the high school during last week’s regular meeting.