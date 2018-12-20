School cancelled after water line breakage

December 20, 2018

water pipe
Pictured is the blown-out pipe at the RTR Elementary building that caused a district-wide shutdown on Monday.

By Mark Wilmes
RTR students and parents had a surprise on Monday morning as school was can­celled for the day.
Superintendent Dave Mar­lette said a two-inch water line had burst over the weekend, causing the problems in the el­ementary building in Ruthton.
“It shows just how bad our piping is in these old build­ings,” Marlette said.

