School cancelled after water line breakage



Pictured is the blown-out pipe at the RTR Elementary building that caused a district-wide shutdown on Monday.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

RTR students and parents had a surprise on Monday morning as school was can­celled for the day.

Superintendent Dave Mar­lette said a two-inch water line had burst over the weekend, causing the problems in the el­ementary building in Ruthton.

“It shows just how bad our piping is in these old build­ings,” Marlette said.

