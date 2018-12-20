School cancelled after water line breakage
December 20, 2018
Pictured is the blown-out pipe at the RTR Elementary building that caused a district-wide shutdown on Monday.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
RTR students and parents had a surprise on Monday morning as school was cancelled for the day.
Superintendent Dave Marlette said a two-inch water line had burst over the weekend, causing the problems in the elementary building in Ruthton.
“It shows just how bad our piping is in these old buildings,” Marlette said.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, School |