Stockings are (once again) hung by the chimney with care . . . .



Restoration of the holiday fireplace lighting on the front of the 1903 school building in Tyler was recently completed.

By Mark Wilmes

After an absence of a few years, the holiday lighting decoration of the 1903 school building has returned, thanks to a few resi­dents who put in some time to restore it. The display, made to look like a fireplace with candles and Christmas stockings, was a decades-long fixture on the north end of Tyler Street. Barry Christensen, with an assist from Mike and Shaun Thomas, spent several weeks in the fall remov­ing, fixing and reinstalling the local icon.

