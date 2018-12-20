Stockings are (once again) hung by the chimney with care . . . .
December 20, 2018
Restoration of the holiday fireplace lighting on the front of the 1903 school building in Tyler was recently completed.
By Mark Wilmes
After an absence of a few years, the holiday lighting decoration of the 1903 school building has returned, thanks to a few residents who put in some time to restore it. The display, made to look like a fireplace with candles and Christmas stockings, was a decades-long fixture on the north end of Tyler Street. Barry Christensen, with an assist from Mike and Shaun Thomas, spent several weeks in the fall removing, fixing and reinstalling the local icon.
