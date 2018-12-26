Knights suffer 74-53 setback to Vikings in conference action



Jack Kerr puts up a shot under the basket in last week’s game against Minneota.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR gym was full of fans from both the Min­neota Vikings and the RTR Knights last Tuesday in Tyler. I’m sure they all ex­pected a game like these teams played three times last year. This time the number one ranked Vi­kings showed why they have the Class A ranking.

The game actually start­ed with the home team Knights getting off to a fast start. Jared Hauswedell would open the game with three quick baskets. Coo­per Hansen would follow with two 3-pointers as the Knights would lead by a score of 12-9.

