Knights suffer 74-53 setback to Vikings in conference action
December 26, 2018
Jack Kerr puts up a shot under the basket in last week’s game against Minneota.
By Jim Kopel
The RTR gym was full of fans from both the Minneota Vikings and the RTR Knights last Tuesday in Tyler. I’m sure they all expected a game like these teams played three times last year. This time the number one ranked Vikings showed why they have the Class A ranking.
The game actually started with the home team Knights getting off to a fast start. Jared Hauswedell would open the game with three quick baskets. Cooper Hansen would follow with two 3-pointers as the Knights would lead by a score of 12-9.
