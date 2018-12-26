Lady Knights win, lose games in Edgerton last week

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Lady Knights traveled to Edgerton twice last week and split two games. On Thursday the RTR girls beat the Edger­ton Flying Dutchmen for their third consecutive win. The score was 75-36. On the following Monday the Lady Knights fell to the SWC Eagles by a score of 75-57.

Against the Flying Dutchmen, the Lady Knights were in control from start to finish. They would throw in 44 points the first half while holding the home team to only 19 points…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.