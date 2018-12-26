Middle school students greeted by Dakota 38+2 Memorial Riders



Above: Russell Mayor Roger Hook looks on as RTR preschoolers were able to get a chance to pet one of the horses.

By Mark Wilmes

Participants in the Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride made an overnight stop in Russell on Tuesday evening, speaking to students at RTR Middle School before continuing their journey on Wednesday morning. The group makes the annual trip to honor 38 Dakota Warriors who were hanged in Mankato on Dec. 26, 1862 at the order of President Abraham Lincoln. It was the largest mass hang­ing in the history of America. The ride also honors two other Dakota, Medicine Bottle and Shakopee, who were also hanged in 1864. The purpose of the ride is to promote rec­onciliation and healing from historical trauma. In addition, it brings awareness of the Da­kota people from historical context to present day…

