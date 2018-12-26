Olsen reports on meeting concerning curly-leaf pondweed
December 26, 2018
John Hoveland is Lincoln County’s new Veterans Services Officer. He was sworn in by County Attorney Glen Petersen at Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lincoln County Commissioners met for their final meeting of 2018 on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Commissioner Rick Hamer was absent from the meeting.
Lincoln County Environmental Officer Robert Olsen spoke to the group about the meeting between the DNR, the county, and the Lake Benton Lake Improvement District. Olsen feels that, while they were unable to get a full-lake treatment for Curly-leaf pondweed (CLP), they were able to come to agreement on an appropriate treatment that will address the problem…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, Government |