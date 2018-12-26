Start the new year by getting rid of the extra baggage
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The new year is a perfect time to clean out closets and drawers and get rid of the junk that has accumulated over the years, like the bottle caps your great-grandfather collected. But there is another area of life that should be cleaned regularly as well. Clearing out the emotional baggage of unforgiveness is as important as clearing out the collection of old bottle caps.
Forgiveness is not only a Christian concept. The challenge to forgive others doesn’t come from Jesus Christ alone. Buddha is quoted as saying, “Holding on to anger is like grasping a hot coal with the intent of throwing it at someone else; you are the one who gets burned.” Mahavira of the Jainest tradition (ancient India) said, “Anger begets more anger, and forgiveness and love lead to more forgiveness and love.”…
