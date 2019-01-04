Hansen brothers, Knights team receive all-state recognition



Cooper Hansen with a commemorative football after being named to the All-State team.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



Brothers Cooper and Carter Hansen recently had a weekend to remember in the Twin Cities, as both received statewide honors for their work on the football field and in the classroom. On Saturday, Dec. 15, both brothers were honored during the Minnesota All-State football game, as they were named to the 2018 Academic All-State football team, presented by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association. The Hansen brothers were two of only 13 players from 9-man teams across the state.

For the full story and photo, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.