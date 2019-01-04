Helen Klingler has led a full life all over the United States



Helen Klingler’s many travels have led her to Danebod Village.–Photo by Richard Siemers

By Richard Siemers

Tribute Feature Contributor



When she was 70, Helen Klingler took up race walking. She competed in over 100 races in five states and took home medals and trophies. Race walking fit right in with her active life, much of which was on the move.

Now 93, her race walking days are a memory, but making another move came naturally. This past fall she arrived at Danebod Village from Panama, where she had been living with her daughter-in-law and had been hospitalized. Her son, Dr. Richard Klingler, brought her here where he could keep an eye on her and communication was easier for someone who does not speak Spanish.

