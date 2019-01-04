Knights regain winning form with 65-47 victory over RRC
January 4, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR boys beat the Red Rock Central Falcons in the third place game at the Holiday tournament in Lamberton last Saturday. The team increased a 10- point lead at intermission to win by 18 points at the finish.
Payton Hess opened up a close game early by hitting consecutive 3-pointers to make the score 14-5 for the Knights. Baskets by Cooper Hansen, Brett Kelley and Jack Kerr plus two baskets by Jared Hauswedell increased the score to 27-8 before the Falcons scored eight straight points to help their cause.
