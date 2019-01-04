Lady Knights squeak out one in Tracy, 43 to 40
January 4, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Lady Knights battled the TMB Panthers recently in Tracy and came away with a hard-fought 43-40 victory. Trailing by five points at halftime, the Knights managed to score enough points in the second half to enjoy the ride home from the east coast.
The shooting for both teams was not a thing of marksmanship. The Lady Knights hit only 15 of 58 attempts from the field for 26 percent while the home team Panthers were just a little better, canning 13 of 44 shots for about 30 percent…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |