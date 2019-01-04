The weather outside was frightful



Snow removal was the first order of business on Friday after several inches of new snow.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

A major snowstorm blew over the region last week­end. In addition to inches of snow and winds averag­ing 30-45 mph, tempera­tures dropped below zero beginning late in the day on Friday, Dec. 28.

The storm caused roads and highways to be cov­ered and decreased visibil­ity to nearly zero. Several major highways in eastern South Dakota were listed as “no travel advised,” and Brookings County in South Dakota pulled all snow­plows from roads on Fri­day afternoon, due to the lack of visibility.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.