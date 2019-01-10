Driving a tank in WWII



Dick Pinckney

Reprinted with permission from the Minnesota Legionnaire

He was born in 1919.

Dallas Pinckney, who has always gone by the name Dick, was born in Garvin, Minnesota, where his dad ran the livery.

Pinckney was the third son in the family, and his parents were hoping for a girl. Thus the name Dallas, which at that time was either a boy’s or a girl’s name.

“But grandmother said she’d always wanted a grandchild named for her brother, Dick. So she pinned Dick on me, and I never remember anybody in my family calling me anything else.”

