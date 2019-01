Pastor Gena Maria Koeberl

Danebod Lutheran Church would like to wel­come Pastor Gena Maria Koeberl to Tyler. She will be their Called Minister beginning on March 1. While it is sad to see Pas­tor Kelly Heide go and we wish her all the best in her new calling in Hutchinson, Danebod is excited to start this new chapter in the life of their congregation…

