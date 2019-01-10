Gymnasts defeat Redwood Valley, Luverne in triangular



Gabbie Wieme performs on the floor exercise at a triangular meet against Luverne and Redwood Valley on Jan. 4.

By Redhawks

Sportswriters

The Redhawk Gymnas­tics Team came up with a win on Jan. 4 in a triangu­lar against host Luverne and Redwood Area. The Redhawks scored 132.175 for the victory. Redwood was second with a score of 128.7 and Luverne’s 119.975 put them in third place.

“All of our practices were cancelled over break, due to weather, so I’m super thrilled with what we ac­complished tonight,” said Coach Sherri Johnson. “We had a lot of little things that we did well and a lot of our girls posted personal bests or competed new skills so it was a fun night!”

