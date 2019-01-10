Gymnasts defeat Redwood Valley, Luverne in triangular
January 10, 2019
Gabbie Wieme performs on the floor exercise at a triangular meet against Luverne and Redwood Valley on Jan. 4.
By Redhawks
Sportswriters
The Redhawk Gymnastics Team came up with a win on Jan. 4 in a triangular against host Luverne and Redwood Area. The Redhawks scored 132.175 for the victory. Redwood was second with a score of 128.7 and Luverne’s 119.975 put them in third place.
“All of our practices were cancelled over break, due to weather, so I’m super thrilled with what we accomplished tonight,” said Coach Sherri Johnson. “We had a lot of little things that we did well and a lot of our girls posted personal bests or competed new skills so it was a fun night!”
