KC Council free throw shooting is coming soon to Russell
January 10, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The 2019 Knights of Columbus Council free throw shooting will be held in Russell on Friday, Jan. 11. The time of the event will be 10 a.m.
All girls and boys who are 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14 years old may participate. There are 12 age brackets in all, six for each gender. The age bracket a shooter shoots is determined by his or her age on Jan. 1. In other words, if a shooter turns 13 on Jan. 7, that person will shoot in the age bracket for 12- year-olds.
