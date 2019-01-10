KC Council free throw shooting is coming soon to Russell

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The 2019 Knights of Co­lumbus Council free throw shooting will be held in Russell on Friday, Jan. 11. The time of the event will be 10 a.m.

All girls and boys who are 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14 years old may par­ticipate. There are 12 age brackets in all, six for each gender. The age bracket a shooter shoots is deter­mined by his or her age on Jan. 1. In other words, if a shooter turns 13 on Jan. 7, that person will shoot in the age bracket for 12- year-olds.

